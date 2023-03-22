Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Position Lowered by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SBI opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.