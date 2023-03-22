Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 800 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,904.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.24.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCP. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

