Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average of $303.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.