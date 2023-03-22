Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Recommended Stories

