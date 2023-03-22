Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.