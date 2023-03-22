Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 399,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

