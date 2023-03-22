Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 995 ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

EQRR opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

