Worth Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.76. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

