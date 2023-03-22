Worth Asset Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

