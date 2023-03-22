Worth Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,213 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $431,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59.

