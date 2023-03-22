Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

