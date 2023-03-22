Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000.

Get iPath Series B Carbon ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

GRN opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.