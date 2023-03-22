Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $85,000 in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QID. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.