Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 194,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

