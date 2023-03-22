Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

