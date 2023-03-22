YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,555 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

