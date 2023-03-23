1,240 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $313.67 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

