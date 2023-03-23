12,716 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

