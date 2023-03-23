1,939 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VYM opened at $101.32 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.