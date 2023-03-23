2,110 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.