2,183 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

