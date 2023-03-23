2,183 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

