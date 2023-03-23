2,605 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

