328 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

