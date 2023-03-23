4,404 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VSGX opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

