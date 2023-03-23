4,440 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Paychex by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 517,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

