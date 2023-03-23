51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

