8,308 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPAB stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.