Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

