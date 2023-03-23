Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

