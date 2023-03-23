Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.