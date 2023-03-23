Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
