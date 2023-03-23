Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Devinder Kumar Sells 16,265 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

