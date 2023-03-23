AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,570 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

