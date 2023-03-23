AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

MBB opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).



