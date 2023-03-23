AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

