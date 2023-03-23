AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,776 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

