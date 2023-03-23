AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 11,494 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Visa stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.