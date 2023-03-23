Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AL. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Lease Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

