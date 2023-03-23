Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.61.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
