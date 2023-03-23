Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

