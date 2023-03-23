AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 10.1 %

AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

