Alain Bergeron Sells 9,500 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75.

iA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$82.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$84.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iA Financial Company Profile

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.