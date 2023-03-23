Alex Nguyen Sells 22,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.00, for a total transaction of C$4,224,000.00.

Shares of FSV opened at C$184.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$174.51. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$145.76 and a 1-year high of C$198.68.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

