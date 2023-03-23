Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

AQN stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $107,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

