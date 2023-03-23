Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,080 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.