Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Head to Head Survey

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Modular Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $350.87 million 4.87 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.47 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.19

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alphatec and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alphatec currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.11%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11% Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

