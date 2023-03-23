Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $206.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 362,029 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

