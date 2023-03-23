Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Ameren Trading Down 2.3 %

AEE stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 77,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

