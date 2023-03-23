American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $86.85 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

