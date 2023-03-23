American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.