American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

