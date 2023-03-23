Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average is $163.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

